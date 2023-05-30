By Euro Weekly News Media • 30 May 2023 • 10:49

Image - Quironsalud Torrevieja

The specialists of the Cardiology Unit at Quirónsalud Torrevieja answer the most frequently asked questions about cardiovascular diseases and how you can prevent them.

What is cardiovascular pathology?

Cardiovascular disease refers to a medical disorder that affects the whole artery system, including the brain, legs, and the rest of the body.

As a result, when we talk about cardiovascular disease, we mean stroke, transient ischemic attack, angina pectoris, myocardial infarction, intermittent claudication, and arterial ischaemia, among other things.

The disease process commonly implicated is atherosclerosis, which is the buildup of lipids, cholesterol, and other chemicals within the artery wall, causing increasing narrowing and even full obstruction, limiting the flow of blood that should reach a certain portion of the body.

Prevention of cardiovascular diseases

Aside from treating the classic risk factors like arterial hypertension, diabetes, dyslipidaemia (hypercholesterolemia and hypertriglyceridaemia), and tobacco use, there are a number of measures that can help prevent the onset and progression of cardiovascular disease. Quirónsalud’s cardiology experts have compiled the following list:

Nutrition: is the integrating pillar for both the prevention and treatment of cardiovascular disease.

Exercise: most cardiovascular risk factors are improved by a combination of aerobic exercise, resistance training and stretching.

Mind-heart interactions: A clear association between emotional state and heart health has been observed. Stress can induce ischaemia by causing both epicardial and microvascular vasoconstriction.

How to prevent heart disease

Heart health experts and cardiologists at Quirónsalud recommend the benefits of a comprehensive lifestyle intervention programme, which includes nutritional changes through a low-fat, vegetable-based diet, frequent physical exercise, and stress management, all of which have been shown to eliminate angina pectoris in 74 per cent of patients included in the Frattaroli et al. study.

Furthermore, as demonstrated in a 2011 study published in the scientific journal Circulation by Sattelmair et al, walking 30 minutes 5 days a week decreases the risk of ischemic heart disease (angina pectoris or myocardial infarction) by 14 per cent.

Risk factors for heart disease

Certain risk factors for heart disease, such as genetic inheritance, age, gender, and environmental pollution, are beyond our control. However, by understanding these risk factors in the context of each individual, we may take appropriate efforts to attempt to mitigate the negative impacts of these risk factors.

Keeping the heart healthy

Stress is widespread in our lives now, and we must learn how to successfully handle it. Stress can cause ischaemia by a variety of pathways, but it also changes autonomic function and causes the release of circulating catecholamines, which can lead to stress cardiomyopathy. According to a 2012 study by Schneider et al, meditation twice a day can lower cardiovascular events by up to 48 per cent.

Diet to prevent heart disease

The Mediterranean diet is one of the best-studied dietary methods in cardiology, consisting of increasing vegetable and fruit intake, preferring whole grains over processed grains, lowering red meat and increasing fish consumption, with a focus on olive and rapeseed oil.

Sport for an active heart

The most cardiovascular-beneficial sport would mix aerobic exercise, strength training, and stretching.

Walking for 30 minutes five days a week has been found to help with cardiovascular risk management. Sports like running, cycling, jogging, hiking, and swimming would fill this purpose. Tai chi, an ancient Chinese martial art with fluid, flowing motions, has also been shown to have a significant cardiovascular effect.