BREAKING: At least 50 dead and 350 injured after horror train crash in India

According to reports coming out of India, at least 50 people are feared to have died in a train crash that occurred near Balasore in the eastern state of Odisha.

Another 350 passengers are said to have suffered injuries in the horrific incident that occurred at around 7:10 pm local time. At least 60 ambulances are said to have been deployed to the location to transfer the injured to a hospital in Balasore and also the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

Two trains derailed this afternoon, Friday, June 2, near the station of Bahanaga Bazaar and carriages derailed as a result reported hindustantimes.com.

Between 10 and 12 coaches of the 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express derailed near Baleswar and fell on the opposite track, Amitabh Sharma, a railway spokesperson told the news outlet.

The Coromandel Express was on its way to Chennai Central Station from Shalimar Station near Kolkata at the time of the accident.

After the first train derailed, another one that was travelling from Yeswanthpur to Howrah ran into the derailed cars resulting in three to four of its bogies also leaving the tracks.

At least 300 passengers have already been evacuated from the train. Around 179 of them have been hospitalised. According to officials at the site, there are still between 600 and 700 passengers still trapped inside the wreckage.

Droupadi Murmu, the secretary for the President of India tweeted on his official profile: “Deeply anguished to know about the loss of lives in an unfortunate rail accident in Balasore, Odisha. My heart goes out to the bereaved families. I pray for the success of rescue operations and quick recovery of the injured”.

“Distressed by the train accident in Odisha. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Spoke to Railway Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw and took stock of the situation. Rescue ops are underway at the site of the mishap and all possible assistance is being given to those affected”, tweeted the Indian PM, Narendra Modi.

