Duck me! iPhone autocorrect to learn swear words

By Max Greenhalgh • 06 June 2023 • 8:14

Apple iPhone Credit: MarleyPug Shutterstock.com

The latest Apple iOS upgrade will begin to learn common swear words.

Software giant Apple has announced that the latest software upgrade will be powered by AI and will eventually learn common swear words.

Speaking at the Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday, Apple’s software chief Craig Federighi said: “In those moments where you just want to type a ducking word, well, the keyboard will learn it, too,”

Users of the iPhone will have the option to turn the autocorrect feature off.

As well as announcing the autocorrect upgrade Apple also announced some major new product details. Details of a new mixed-reality headset and a new redesigned desktop and laptop were also revealed.

After Monday’s announcements shares in the tech giant hit an all-time high. The company’s market valuation was just shy of $3tn, which would also be a record.

The valuation on Monday represents a gain of 280% over the past five years.

The issues around autocorrect automatically changing people’s messages have been the subject of multiple internet memes, websites, social media trends and even books. Detailing the most infuriating and funny messages the new update may see the end of such frustrations.

The iOS 17 update will be available for users in beta form in July with the general release being made sometime in September.