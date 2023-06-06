Kai Havertz from Chelsea to Real Madrid is OFF

By Chris King • 06 June 2023 • 19:47

Image of Chelsea player Kai Havertz. Credit: Steffen Prößdorf/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0

Real Madrid are said to have pulled out of a possible deal that would have taken German international Kai Havertz from Chelsea to Spain.

The LaLiga giants were believed to be hot on Havertz as a replacement for Saudi Arabia-bound Karim Benzema. However, according to sports journalist Jose Felix Diaz, they have now cooled their interest in the player.

Writing for marca.com this Tuesday, June 6, he said that a source at Los Blancos claimed the club had not actually made any move for the former Bayer Leverkusen winger.

Diaz insisted that Carlo Ancelotti is determined to bring 29-year-old Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane to the Spanish capital. He claimed that a deal in the region of around €80 million had been discussed between the two concerned parties.

Madrid could be wary of being pressed into spending big money

However, as the writer pointed out, it was four years ago when the club embarked on a similar chase for Eden Hazard. With that expensive experience fresh in the memory – after recently terminating the Belgian’s contract – Madrid’s moneymen will surely not be pressed into paying the €100 million fee that has been rumoured for Kane.

A huge spanner could have been dropped in the works earlier today when it was reported that Tottenham could be looking to sign Harry Maguire from Manchester United.

A move for his England teammate could please Harry Kane and make him stay in North London, where he is on the trail of Alan Shearer’s Premier League goalscoring record.