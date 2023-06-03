BREAKING: Former Chelsea legend’s lucrative contract with Real Madrid TERMINATED

By Chris King • 03 June 2023 • 21:40

Real Madrid football club crest. Credit: Real Madrid Press Centre

Eden Hazard is a free agent after Real Madrid announced they had terminated the former Chelsea star’s lucrative contract at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium today, Saturday, June 3.

In an official statement, the club wrote: “Real Madrid CF and Eden Hazard have reached an agreement whereby the player will be released from the club as of June 30, 2023”.

It continued: “Eden Hazard has been part of our club for four seasons, in which he has won 8 titles: 1 European Cup, 1 Club World Cup, 1 European Super Cup, 2 Leagues, 1 Copa del Rey and 2 Spanish Super Cups”.

“Real Madrid wants to express its affection for Eden Hazard and wishes him and his entire family the best of luck in this new stage”, it concluded.

The Belgian international was on a mega-money deal in the Spanish capital and had reached the final year of the contract. During his four years with the LaLiga giants, 32-year-old Hazard has spent long periods in the treatment room.

He initially left Stamford Bridge in 2018 for a fee of £86 million. After playing a role in Madrid’s domestic and Champions League successes – although he hardly featured – this figure allegedly rose to an enormous £125m, according to The Sun.

Since moving to Real Madrid, Hazard has only managed 76 appearances in all competitions. That is only 14 times more than he played in his first full season for the Blues. In LaLiga this season, the Belgian has only been used by Carlo Ancelotti in six matches.