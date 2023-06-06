By Aaron Hindhaugh • 06 June 2023 • 13:40

Lewis Capaldi has had to let his thousands of fans down all over the world in the last 24 hours by announcing he is taking a break from performing until later this month.

It has been a pretty hectic last few weeks and months for Capaldi who’s been travelling and touring all over the world performing his most recent album, ‘Broken By Desire to Be Heavenly Sent’ but it now appears to be taking its toll on the singer.

Capaldi has cited his own mental health problems a few years ago because of the job he has and the pressures that come with performing in front of thousands of people for the majority of the year, alongside writing and creating music to keep fans entertained.

This time, however, it appears to be both his physical and mental health that Capaldi is wishing to improve on before he performs at the iconic Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury later this month, claiming he hasn’t been home since Christmas last year.

Capaldi taking time to recover for Glastonbury

The world-renowned Scottish singer has wholeheartedly apologised to his fans around the globe for this decision at rather short notice for some of the shows and tour dates he was set to be at as he said:

“This is a really difficult message and one that hurts me a lot to have to type, but I’m really sorry to say that I’m going to have to cancel all commitments from now until I play Glastonbury on June 24th,” Capaldi wrote in a message to his fans.”

It’s understandable that Capaldi wishes to focus and be fully ready to perform at Glastonbury, just before headline act Guns N Roses take to the stage because it is one of the most famous festivals that an artist can be asked to perform at.

There will be thousands of fans reading the news and being devastated they will now miss out on seeing Capaldi live in the flesh, including people who were due to see him in Glasgow, Dublin, London and also Norway.