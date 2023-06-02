Welcome to the Xunta! Guns N Roses Spanish concert in doubt

By John Ensor • 02 June 2023 • 13:31

Guns N' Roses tour. Credit: Guns N' Roses/Facebook.com

The Guns N’ Roses world tour kicked off yesterday and is soon to hit Spain, but with just nine days to go the Vigo concert is in jeopardy and all because of a piece of paper.

On June 12, the mighty Guns N’ Roses are set to play at the Estadio Abanca Balaidos in Vigo, Galicia, but with just nine days to go and 25,000 tickets sold the whole show may not take place due to the relevant paperwork not being submitted on time, writes La Voz de Galicia, Friday, June 2.

Concert organisers have admitted that it may be a no-show for Axl and his bandmates after they failed to submit correct documentation, leading the City Council sponsorship to be declared void.

The uncertainty comes down to what is called the deed of assignment for the exclusive representation rights of the American band Gun ‘N Roses. This was a requirement included in the specifications required by the Vigo City Council which they are still waiting for.

The problem became apparent on May 11, when the contracting service of the Vigo City Council agreed to give the promotor, Sweet Nocturna, a three-day deadline to produce a copy of the deed of assignment of two rights of exclusive representation of the artist.

When asked for comment the production company, Sweet Nocturna, said that they had submitted all the documentation, although they explained that ‘tendering procedures are delicate and very complex processes.’

A meeting was held yesterday in which the council’s contracting board pointed out that the documentation provided by Sweet Nocturna on May 30 does not include the copy of the deed of assignment

Now, at the next meeting of the Local Government Board, a solution must be found or, otherwise, the City Council of Vigo will not be able to provide the approved €1.9 million for the aforementioned concert.

The Guns N’ Roses tour began yesterday in Abu Dhabi, and they are due to play in Tel Aviv, Israel on June 5, followed soon after by Madrid.

The first 24,000 tickets for the Vigo concert sold within a single day, with prices that ranged from €62 to €1,150.