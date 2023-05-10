Rod Stewart sued by two fans after concert injuries

By John Ensor • 10 May 2023 • 23:50

Sir Rod Stewart. Credit: Debby Wong/ Shutterstock.com

Fans of Rod Stewart got more than they bargained for when they suffered injuries at the hands, or rather feet, of the star himself.

Sir Rod Stewart has confessed that he’s had to stop one of his favourite concert show-stopping stunts after being sued twice by fans who suffered injuries according to The Sun, Wednesday, May 10.

During his gigs, Rod would give fans the chance to bag themselves a rare souvenir, a signed football.

The Celtic-mad rock star would sign footballs before booting them high into the air for eager fans to nab but has now decided to give it up after it earned him 2 red cards.

The 78-year-old-rocker admitted, ‘I got one or two lawsuits. In fact, when I got to the Hollywood Bowl last year, a dear friend who came all the way over to see me got smashed in the face with a ball.

‘It broke his glasses. He’s still having operations. It was very upsetting for both of us.’

‘You’ve got to keep your eye on the ball in all sports, mate,’ he later joked with his friend.

Nowadays, in the interests of safety, he only allows female members of his band to throw out a few balls, as, ‘They’re not going to hurt anybody.’

Although he did mention that the stunt did go down well most of the time. ‘People went mad. They would walk out with a football and get mugged outside as they’re worth a lot of money. It is extraordinary the lengths people will go to get a hold of a football.’

The singing legend who has six number-one singles to his name and has sold over 250 million records worldwide is currently performing a residency in Las Vegas.