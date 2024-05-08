Italians say “I do” to getting married in the nude

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 08 May 2024 • 14:35

Naked weddings Photo: Shutterstock / Alex Zabusik

Some people get married on a boat, some in a field, some on a mountain, but there are also those who would like to do it naked by the sea, perhaps on a beautiful beach in Sardinia. Just a bouquet of flowers for the bride and a bow tie for the groom, then nature will do the rest.

After receiving a request from a German couple, to be able to get married in the nude on the beach on the border of Is Arenas, the mayor of San Vero Milis, in the Oristano area, has decided to make this wish come true. Luigi Tedeschi is obtaining the necessary authorisations so that the naturist beach of Is Benas can become a place where civil ceremonies can be officially celebrated without clothes, so that those who wish can fully experience the culture of nudity.

There are many couples wishing to marry by the sea, especially from Europe where there are about 20 million naturism practitioners. In Italy, on the other hand, there are about 500 thousand. For Tedeschi, this could be an important opportunity for the development of active and eco-sustainable tourism.

The initiative is supported and promoted by the Nudiverso association, which has always been committed to spreading and promoting nudist culture. “We are working to break down fences, in a peaceful coexistence between those who decide to wear a costume and those who choose not to wear one,” said spokesperson Pamela Deiana.