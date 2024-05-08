Pick-me-up for Heineken pubs

By Linda Hall • Updated: 08 May 2024 • 15:24

HEINEKEN: Reopening 62 closed UK pubs Photo credit: Cc/Brodie319

Heineken, which owns 2,400 pubs and bars in the UK, will spend £39 million (€45.32 million) on reopening 62 UK pubs and renovating 612 others.

Ninety-four suburban pubs will have renovations costing around £200,000 (€232,382) to convert them into “premium locals” as the world’s largest brewer makes the most of the tendency to work from home.

The initiative will also target people who want to economise on travel costs and drink nearer to where they live.

These plans will create approximately 1,075 new jobs while providing more business for each pub as the cost-of-living crisis eases and inflation begins to remit, Heineken said.

Statistics from the British Beer and Pub Association nevertheless show that pubs had begun to close in the UK even before the Covid pandemic temporarily shut them all down, as numbers shrank from 60,800 in 2000 to 47,200 in 2019.

Nor is Heineken alone in deciding to invest in its pubs.

JD Wetherspoon announced that pre-tax profits for the six months ending in March 2024 had risen to £36 million (€41.81 million), compared with £4.6 million (€5.34 million) for the same period in 2023.

The chain’s founder and chairman, Tim Martin, revealed that he has listed 130 towns and cities where he wants to open more venues in addition to the existing 814 Wetherspoon pubs, down from 955 at the end of 2015.

Meanwhile the British pub and brewing company Greene King announced that it was investing £40 million (€46.46 million) in a new brewery in Bury St Edmunds (Suffolk).