Still got it: Legendary Sir Rod Stewart to perform Murcia concert in July

By Betty Henderson • 20 January 2023 • 14:07

Legendary rock star, Sir Rod Stewart will perform a medley of his top hits at a July concert in Murcia. Ben Houdijk / shutterstock.com

THE iconic musician, Sir Rod Stewart will take to the stage for a one night only performance in Murcia’s Plaza de Toros on Tuesday, July 18.

The British singer-songwriter made the announcement back on Friday, December 30, but tickets for the performance went on sale earlier this month and have been selling rapidly. In addition to his Murcia tour date, Stewart is also set to perform a concert in Madrid the week before.

At his Murcia concert, 80-year-old Stewart is expected to perform some of the distinctive hits from his lengthy musical career including top 70s tunes ‘Maggie May’, ‘Da ya think I’m sexy’ and moving ballad ‘Sailing’.

The former frontman for the rock band Faces, Stewart rose to global stardom as a group and solo performer. He has had ten number one albums and is classed as one of the best-selling musicians of all time.

The veteran performer will rock the Plaza de Toros from 9:30pm on the night. Tickets for the performance start at €85 and can be purchased online from: https://entradas.correos.es/compra/select?id=3348752