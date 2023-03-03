Arctic Monkeys, Guns N’ Roses and Sir Elton John to headline Glastonbury

By Glenn Wickman • 03 March 2023 • 15:18

Sir Elton John. Image by Tony Norkus/Shutterstock

THE Arctic Monkeys and Guns N’ Roses have been announced as this years Glastonbury Festival headliners.

Both bands are the latest additions to a world-class bill that also features Sir Elton John with the last UK show of his farewell tour.

Blondie, Fatboy Slim, Lana del Rey, Raye, Cat Stevens, Lizzo and Manic Street Preachers are just a handful of the other major names that will hit the stage in Worthy Farm in June.

Punk icons Blondie have been scheduled for the Pyramid stage directly after Cat Stevens, creating a ‘double legend’ slot that in previous years has been occupied by Kylie or Dolly Parton.

US hard rock trailblazers Guns N’ Roses will be preceded by hip hop and R&B star Lizzo on the main stage on the Saturday night.

The Sunday afternoon set traditionally draws the largest crowds, with Diana Ross pulling an estimated 80,000 people last year.

Regarding Sir Elton John’s final UK appearance after six decades on the stages, Glastonbury chief organiser Emily Eavis told the BBC: “It’s a massive, massive coup for us to be able to get him here for the end of his tour.”

The star has never been a regular festival performer, and Eavis revealed that she took special measures to convince him to play, including sending him a personal letter asking him to “please, can you come and play Glastonbury?”

“And he just called up and said yes,” concluded Eavis, overjoyed that the legendary singer and composer will finally make it to Worthy Farm after years of failed attempts.

But there is still much more to come, as hundreds more acts are still to be confirmed before the festival opens its gates on June 21.

Tickets for the festival sold out in just one hour after going on sale last November, despite the price rising to £340.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.