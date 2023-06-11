Musical legend: Sir Tom Jones to perform Marbella concert this July

By Betty Henderson • 11 June 2023 • 11:00

PREPARE to be blown away by the one and only Sir Tom Jones as he graces the stage at Marbella’s Starlite Catalana Occidente this July. Regarded as one of the greatest singers and performers of all time, the Welsh music extraordinaire, Tom Jones will captivate the audience on Monday, July 10.

With a remarkable career spanning over six decades, Sir Tom Jones maintains his popularity worldwide, enchanting fans with a timeless discography of hit songs, his enduring talent, and his undeniable charisma.

While he is known for classics like ‘Delilah,’ ‘Green, Green, Grass of Home’, and the iconic James Bond theme ‘Thunderball’, Jones is earning some of the best reviews of his career for his recent albums, including ‘Surrounded By Time’, ‘Long Lost Suitcase’, and ‘Spirit In The Room’.

Tom Jones has secured his place in music history as one of the most successful artists of all time, transcending eras and musical genres, bridging divides, and appealing to audiences of all genres, ages, and tastes.

Doors to the venue will open at 8pm ahead of a 10pm start. Tickets start at €68 and are available directly from the venue’s website.