National Police officer killed after responding to altercation between neighbours in Jaén town of Andújar

By Chris King • 11 June 2023 • 13:26

Image of a National Police vehicle in Spain. Credit: Julian Prizont Cado/Shutterstock.com

A National Police officer has died after responding to an incident in the Jaén municipality of Andújar.

He was part of a patrol that was deployed after neighbours reported an altercation taking place among neighbours in the town.

The incident occurred just before 10 am this Sunday, June 11. On arrival at the location, according to Europa Press, the two policemen were allegedly confronted by an individual armed with a hammer in one hand and a knife in the other.

He apparently rushed towards them and in the ensuing scuffle, the officer suffered a wound to his abdomen. An ambulance immediately transferred the injured policeman to a hospital in cardiorespiratory arrest.

Despite efforts by medical professionals to resuscitate the officer, he eventually died from his injuries. According to a Jaén National Police spokesperson, the deceased officer was 40 years of age. They added that it was unknown at this time whether his fatal injury was inflicted by a knife or a firearm.

After the attack, the aggressor was subsequently shot dead by the officer’s partner who had been slightly injured by a blow to the head and a stab wound to the back from which he is said to be recovering. A full investigation has been launched by the National Police.

The incident evolved after 112 Emergency Services Andalucia reported receiving an alert informing their operator that a fight was taking place between neighbours on Calle Las Monjas in Andújar.

In the initial call to 112, the caller reported that an armed individual had allegedly been hitting the door of a property with a hammer in an aggressive manner. 112 immediately dispatched patrols from the National and Local Police to the location, along with an ambulance.