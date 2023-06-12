Bolonia beach best in Andalucía according to Conde Naste

By Max Greenhalgh • 12 June 2023 • 11:54

Bolonia beach image: Wikipedia

Bolonia Beach in Tarifa is in the running to be named the best beach in Spain.

The travel and lifestyle magazine Conde Nast has named Bolonia Beach as the best beach in Andalucía. The best in Tarifa is also in the final 10 beaches in the running to be named the best beach in Spain.

Readers were asked to nominate the best beach in Spain and Bolonia came out on top. Previous winners include Valdevaqueros in Cadiz in 2021, San Antonio del Mar in Asturias in 2020 and Papagayo in Lanzarote in 2019.

The finalist to be crowned best beach in Spain are Bolonia Beach (Cadiz), Ses Illetes (Formentera), Cofete Beach (Fuerteventura), Oyambre Beach (Comillas), Aiguablava Cove (Girona), Granadella Beach (Alicante), Rodas Beach (Pontevedra), La Concha Beach (San Sebastián), Silencio Beach (Cudillero) and Cortina Cove (Cartagena).

Bolonia Beach has previously come second in a vote for the best beach in Europe.

Conde Nast highlighted the location of the beach, next to the ruins of the ancient Roman city of Baelo Claudia. They also noted the sand dune on the west side, a natural monument that is slowly burying the stone pines and from where you can see Tangiers. Bolonia is considered one of the last unspoilt beaches in the south of Spain.