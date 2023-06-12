BREAKING: 10 dead and 25 injured in horror crash in Australia

By Max Greenhalgh • 12 June 2023 • 9:22
Credit: EWN
Bus crash in Hunter Valley killing 10 and injuring 25 people on their way back from a wedding.
A bus, carrying guests to their accommodation after attending a wedding has crashed and killed at least 10 people in New South Wales Australia.
The bus crashed at 11.30 pm local time on Wine Country Drive in the Hunter Valley.
Police have arrested the driver of the bus, a 58-year-old man who suffered minor injuries.
The identities of the people travelling have not been confirmed by the police but it is thought no children were travelling on the bus.
Local MP Dan Repacholi said: “You don’t expect to hear this anywhere in Australia, let alone here in the Hunter Valley, which is the one of the most picturesque places in the world.
And then to have this happen and wake up to 10 deaths and lots of people in hospital, like it’s just something that you don’t ever think of will happen here.”
This is a breaking news story, we will update the story as and when more details emerge,
