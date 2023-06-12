Drunk man found in Ryanair overhead locker on stag-flight chaos

By Max Greenhalgh • 12 June 2023 • 9:39

Image of a Ryanair plane. Credit: Tom Buysse/Shutterstock.com

Man, thought to be the groom-to-be, asleep in an overhead locker on a Ryanair flight.

A stag party on board a Ryanair flight stuffed the groom-to-be inside an overhead luggage compartment on their Ryanair flight home.

The incident took place as the flight from Ibiza began its descent to land back in the UK.

The intended groom was unconscious when he was placed in the luggage storage but soon woke up and climbed out laughing at the prank.

An eyewitness said: “40 dudes at the back of the plane were having a time. They pushed their mate in there as the plane landed.”

Ryanair has not commented on the incident.

Stag and hen-do disruption on flights is becoming a persistent problem.

A recent Ryanair flight descended into chaos with passengers drinking and smoking with cabin crew unable to control them. It left one passenger branding it a ‘nightmare’ and claiming it ruined her whole holiday.

Popular destinations across Europe and the UK have begun to fight back against the stag and hen parties, however. Amsterdam and the Costa del Sol in Spain have issued warnings against bad behaviour with possible fines on the Costa del Sol reaching €750.

In the UK, locals of the city of York have issued a warning that they will no longer accept unruly behaviour from hen and stag parties.