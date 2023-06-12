Man dies in running of the bulls event in Toldeo

By Max Greenhalgh • 12 June 2023 • 13:19

Bull running - Image imagestockdesign/shutterstock.com

21-year-old man gored by a bull during Bull running on Saturday night.

A 21-year-old man, named Mohamed, has died in the Spanish town of Cedillo del Condado, in the province of Toledo, after being gored during a running of the bulls event.

Allegedly Mohamed was warned against taking part in the event. Officers from the Cedillo del Condado Local Police Force warned him on several occasions of the dangers and advised him against running as he was wearing flip-flops and had been drinking the night before.

Ignoring the advice the man took part and one bull gored him in the buttock, flipping him into the air. Two further blows to the thorax and neck proved fatal. Health workers at the scene could not save his life and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The bull running was one of a number of events taking place as part of the festivities that the town organises every June in honour of San Antonio de Padua, its patron saint.

Cedillo del Condado has a population of 4,000 inhabitants and a long bullfighting tradition.

Despite the tragic incident, deaths during bull runs are rare. Since records began in 1910 there have only been 16 deaths in World famous Pamplona bull-running events.