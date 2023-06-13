Paul McCartney to bring us a final Beatles song with the help of AI

By David Laycock • 13 June 2023 • 11:50

Sir Paul McCartney has today, June 13, told BBC Radio 4’s Today Program that there will be a final Beatles track with a John Lennon vocal extracted from a demo using Artificial Intelligence (AI).

McCartney spoke to the BBC’s Martha Kearney – who was very excited to get the chance to interview one of her heroes – about his new photography exhibition at the National Portrait Gallery, where he will be displaying never seen before intimate shots of his Beatles bandmates.

Sir Paul McCartney on Twitter posted more details about his new exhibition and book, saying: “1964: Eyes of the Storm Photographs and Reflections by Paul McCartney In a new book accompanying the @npglondon exhibition, Paul presents 275 of his own photographs from an iconic time in music history. Pre-order: http://EyesOfTheStorm.co.uk“.

1964: Eyes of the Storm

The Beatles released ‘new’ tracks back in the 1990s, namely Free As A Bird and Real Love, which were cleaned up by ELO main man Jeff Lynne, but they abandoned remaking Now And Then, with George Harrison apparently slating it as ‘rubbish’.

Rumours suggest that Now And Then will be the final Beatles track to be released, with McCartney having previously spoken about finishing it. The original demo had a persistent electrical buzz which modern technology is able to remove, giving Sir Paul a chance to realise his dream.

The opportunity arose to clean up the audio after Peter Jackson’s Get Back documentary on Amazon Prime. Computers were trained to recognise and extract individual Beatles members’ voices and instruments, opening up the band’s old works to be cleaned up and reworked.

Although McCartney admits to the fear that AI might destroy the creativity in music he also understandings that AI is coming – ‘the future’ as he told the BBC – and for applications in which it can deliver a ‘new’ Beatles track then this is something everybody can celebrate.