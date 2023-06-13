By David Laycock • 13 June 2023 • 11:50
Paul McCartney to bring us a final Beatles song with the help of AI
Credit: Ed Griffith
Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0
Sir Paul McCartney has today, June 13, told BBC Radio 4’s Today Program that there will be a final Beatles track with a John Lennon vocal extracted from a demo using Artificial Intelligence (AI).
McCartney spoke to the BBC’s Martha Kearney – who was very excited to get the chance to interview one of her heroes – about his new photography exhibition at the National Portrait Gallery, where he will be displaying never seen before intimate shots of his Beatles bandmates.
Sir Paul McCartney on Twitter posted more details about his new exhibition and book, saying: “1964: Eyes of the Storm Photographs and Reflections by Paul McCartney In a new book accompanying the @npglondon exhibition, Paul presents 275 of his own photographs from an iconic time in music history. Pre-order: http://EyesOfTheStorm.co.uk“.
1964: Eyes of the StormPhotographs and Reflections by Paul McCartney
In a new book accompanying the @npglondon exhibition, Paul presents 275 of his own photographs from an iconic time in music history. Pre-order: https://t.co/e29wdBHKGU#EyesOfTheStorm pic.twitter.com/8b4sr5S71F
— Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) January 25, 2023
1964: Eyes of the StormPhotographs and Reflections by Paul McCartney
In a new book accompanying the @npglondon exhibition, Paul presents 275 of his own photographs from an iconic time in music history. Pre-order: https://t.co/e29wdBHKGU#EyesOfTheStorm pic.twitter.com/8b4sr5S71F
— Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) January 25, 2023
The Beatles released ‘new’ tracks back in the 1990s, namely Free As A Bird and Real Love, which were cleaned up by ELO main man Jeff Lynne, but they abandoned remaking Now And Then, with George Harrison apparently slating it as ‘rubbish’.
Rumours suggest that Now And Then will be the final Beatles track to be released, with McCartney having previously spoken about finishing it. The original demo had a persistent electrical buzz which modern technology is able to remove, giving Sir Paul a chance to realise his dream.
The opportunity arose to clean up the audio after Peter Jackson’s Get Back documentary on Amazon Prime. Computers were trained to recognise and extract individual Beatles members’ voices and instruments, opening up the band’s old works to be cleaned up and reworked.
Although McCartney admits to the fear that AI might destroy the creativity in music he also understandings that AI is coming – ‘the future’ as he told the BBC – and for applications in which it can deliver a ‘new’ Beatles track then this is something everybody can celebrate.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Dave Laycock has always written. Poems, songs, essays, academic papers as well as newspaper articles; the written word has always held a great fascination for him and he is never happier than when being creative. From a musical background, Dave has travelled the world performing and also examining for a British music exam board. He also writes, produces and performs and records music. All this aside, he is currently fully focussed on his journalism and can’t wait to share more stories from around the world and beyond.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.