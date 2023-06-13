By Glenn Wickman • 13 June 2023 • 13:21

Andreu Verdú and Herick Campos at the Punto Violeta Turístico. Image by Villajoyosa Town Hall

THE ‘Purple Tourist Points’ women support network has so far reached 100 destinations throughout the Valencia Region.

These ‘Puntos Violeta Turísticos’ are spaces providing help to victims of gender violence and sexist assault or harassment, as well as raising awareness among visitors and residents.

Villajoyosa was one of the founders of the service and joined the network in May 2001. The ‘Punto Violeta Turístico’ is located at the Tourist Info office on Calle Colón and is run by trained staff who are on hand to offer support and information regarding all the services available to victims.

Regional Tourism Director General Herick Campos visited the Villajoyosa centre last week accompanied by Mayor Andreu Verdú to celebrate the opening of the 100th office in the Valencian Community and to insist on the importance of making the town and the region safe holiday destinations for women.

So far this year there have been 47 new reports of gender violence in Villajoyosa plus a further 16 cases from previous years being reactivated.