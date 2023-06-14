Healthy school breakfast

By Glenn Wickman • 14 June 2023 • 15:09

Leonor Canalejas school in Benidorm. Image by Leonor Canalejas/Facebook

A BENIDORM school is offering healthy breakfasts for pupils throughout the month of June.

Nearly 400 Infant and Primary School students at Leonor Canalejas public school are taking part in the project subsidised by the European Social Fund to promote healthier eating habits among children, encourage the integration of children of poverty-stricken families and prevent school absenteeism.

Menus typically include hummus, scrambled eggs, vegetable drinks, porridge, natural yoghurt and fresh fruit, with no chocolate milk, sugary cereals or cakes in sight.

Many of the young participants have never tried some of these products and frequently go to school either with just a glass of milk or with no breakfast at all due to lack of time or money on behalf of their parents.

Last week parents were also invited for a healthy breakfast and an informative session by a nutritionist, who explained how much sugar and processed products are present in many children’s diets.

Official figures show that obesity among under-25s has increased by up to 5 per cent in the Valencia Region since the year 2000.