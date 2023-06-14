Healthy school breakfast

By Glenn Wickman • 14 June 2023 • 15:09
Leonor Canalejas school in Benidorm. Image by Leonor Canalejas/Facebook
A BENIDORM school is offering healthy breakfasts for pupils throughout the month of June.
Nearly 400 Infant and Primary School students at Leonor Canalejas public school are taking part in the project subsidised by the European Social Fund to promote healthier eating habits among children, encourage the integration of children of poverty-stricken families and prevent school absenteeism.
Menus typically include hummus, scrambled eggs, vegetable drinks, porridge, natural yoghurt and fresh fruit, with no chocolate milk, sugary cereals or cakes in sight.
Many of the young participants have never tried some of these products and frequently go to school either with just a glass of milk or with no breakfast at all due to lack of time or money on behalf of their parents.
Last week parents were also invited for a healthy breakfast and an informative session by a nutritionist, who explained how much sugar and processed products are present in many children’s diets.
Official figures show that obesity among under-25s has increased by up to 5 per cent in the Valencia Region since the year 2000.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.