Shakira and Lewis Hamilton rumoured relationship

By David Laycock • 14 June 2023 • 13:03

Lewis Hamilton and Shakira montage

Shakira and Lewis Hamilton rumoured relationship Credit: Morio Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 and Serenity Creative Commons Attribution 3.0

Shakira fans and pundits are excited about sightings of the singer and Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton together, as the pair have been spotted dining and sailing together. They have taken to Twitter to express their thoughts on the matter. 

Although according to Shakira‘s family, as reported to Vanitatis, the superstar singer and driving world champion have long been friends, their relationship may have become something deeper.

The Parallel Facts said this on Twitter: “Shakira and Lewis Hamilton rumoured to be dating. Recent public outings have sparked rumours of a growing connection between singer Shakira and Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton.”

Some fans even believe they are giving off chipmunk vibes with Estelly posting this meme on Twitter.

Daily Mail US says that one of Hamilton’s fellow Formula 1 drivers had been playing Cupid: “F1 driver Carlos Sainz set Lewis Hamilton and Shakira up”.

But just as the rumours have started to swirl, CUENTA FAN posted some inconclusive photos on Twitter alleging that Lewis Hamilton was spotted having dinner with another woman, saying:

“The Brazilian model Juliana Nalú and Hamilton having lunch at the same place in New York, yesterday 6/12/2023. Will Juliana be the new Núria Tomás in this story? Then they want to give you moral classes”.

Nuria Tomás, as mentioned in the previous Twitter post, is an ex of Shakira’s ex, Gerard Piqué. It gets complicated!

For now, we will wait to see if the relationship will be publically confirmed and if it is set to last. In the meantime QG do POP posted with great excitement on Twitter saying:

“SHE DESERVES IT! Shakira and Lewis Hamilton are in the early stages of dating, says People. “They’re spending time together and they’re at that stage of getting to know each other. It’s fun and flirty.”

