Crowd control

By Glenn Wickman • 15 June 2023 • 16:55

Cala s’Almunia. Image by Xavi Martin/Shutterstock

RESIDENTS living near tourist hotspots in Mallorca are concerned about the threat of overcrowding and traffic jams as the peak summer campaign draws near.

Homeowners in the Cala s’Almunia and Caló des Moro areas report that they have endured “an invasion of people and vehicles” over the last few weeks – a situation that is bound to worsen in July and August.

The main problem in the Cala s’Almunia is said to be a decision taken by Santanyí Town Hall to remove a restriction on non-resident vehicles that was implemented in 2017.

The controversial move was recommended by the Local Police, who pointed out that limiting vehicle access simply moved the problem over to Cala Llombards.

Santanyí council’s solution has been to find a more equitable option for both areas, including painting yellow lines and installing bollards in the Cala s’Almunia area to prevent parking in restricted areas and placing a barrier at the entrance when the maximum number of cars has been reached.

A team of informers will also be on call every day from 10am to 6pm throughout the summer to help with parking.