By Aaron Hindhaugh • 21 June 2023 • 13:00

Photo by Alessandro Bogliari on Unsplash

England cricket captain Ben Stokes has admitted he has no regrets about how the first Ashes Test played out over five days at Edgbaston after a narrow defeat to Australia.

Heading into day five yesterday it was set up to be an all-time classic, although the typical British summer weather rained off play until after dinner and with Usman Khawaja at the crease for almost 200 balls, it was looking to be a long day for England.

The Barmy Army crowd in the stands were rather quiet compared to the previous day, such was the tense nature of a test that could go either way at any moment and that appeared to happen when Stokes himself got Khawaja out for 65.

The evening was looking even more promising when Joe Root finally caught and bowled Alex Carey, the former ca[atin had put down two chances of the exact same dismissal only a few balls earlier though.

Ben Stokes has no regrets despite Ashes defeat

At this point, Australia were praying for a miracle as their tail-end batsmen walked out to the crease with the Aussies at 227-8, but there needed to be a hero and the visitors certainly got one in the form of their own captain.

Pat Cummings, who is a regular bowler in the Australian attack appeared to be the coolest and at times, the most aggressive man at Edgbaston, as he finished on a very impressive 44 not out and his fellow bowler Nathan Lyon remained at the crease on 16, including a nice shot for four late in the day.

Ben Stokes said, "I've no regrets of declaration on the first day". pic.twitter.com/VsDyBiL5nD — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 20, 2023

Stokes’ decision through the test will now be questioned and scrutinised including his decision to declare in the first innings despite Joe Root flying high at the crease and looking on course to potentially reach 150.

The decision was to try and get quick wickets before the end of play, which never ended up happening and England never even looked close to getting David Warner or Khawaja out during that short spell of bowling.

England now face an uphill battle to win on home soil

Another big decision was when Stokes decided to take the new ball yesterday as he let Root have one final over with the old ball and it resulted in Carey’s wicket, although not long later Cummings smashed Root for 14 off one over including two sixes that certainly change the momentum of the game.

This was certainly a test that England should have won because some of Australia’s big hitters including Warner, Steve Smith and Marcus Labuschagne all scored well below their averages and England can’t expect that to continue next week at Lords.