British Benevolent Fund – Jack Stone

By British Benevolent Fund • 22 June 2023 • 11:15

The British Benevolent Fund was founded over a century ago to provide assistance for UK nationals in Spain facing extreme financial hardship – whether resident, visiting to in between.

Over the weekend the BBF was alerted to a case of a young man of 28 who suffered a medical emergency whilst on a trip to Benidorm with his friends.

A medical emergency that is continuing to this day.

Jack was taken to A&E after he had collapsed on a night out.

He is Type 1 diabetic.

The initial diagnosis was that he had collapsed due to extremely low blood glucose and admitted to ICU.

He needed a tracheotomy and feeding tube.

He had seizures and swelling of the brain and was moved to a specialist traumatology ward where the doctors concluded he had most likely also suffered brain damage.

At one point the doctors were contemplating the worst.

But Jack´s time is not yet.

Jack cannot travel yet but he needs to be returned home to receive ongoing treatment and care.

It is likely that his life will be significantly impaired even with the best care.

His parents came over straight away and visit him as much as they are allowed.

They cannot stay indefinitely.

Their insurance company will not cover the cost of Jacks repatriation because he did not declare his condition.

The family have set up a crowdfunding page and we are working with the consulate and our partner charity Help Benidorm to get Jack home.

It’s a lot of money.

A private medical flight is a king’s ransom – but there is no other way of getting him home.

The BBF is supporting Jack´s family to our best ability – we can only do this with your support and donations that allow for people who have to face the worst that life can throw them alone – Jack is one of many who need all our help.

If you would like to support our work, please visit www.britishbenevolentfund.org to make a donation. Thank you, Olaf Clayton, Chair BBF.