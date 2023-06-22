Nicole King – A Safe Summer

By Nicole King • 22 June 2023 • 10:30

I drove into the car park where I always leave my car on the days I go to record Marbella Now at the RTV Marbella studios. This week I was surprised to see an armed guard at the entrance but perhaps this is a sign not just of the times but of things to come, at least over the next few summer months.

I’m all about promoting love, happiness, unity and the sense of wonder that is quite palpable in our La La Land City, nevertheless, every ying has its yang and delinquency is part of our flipside.

With no intention of being an alarmist I do just wish to remind everyone that we need to have our wits about us. I too have fallen victim to the random thief that takes advantage of our whimsical existence in the sun, thankfully just on the pickpocket level. There are individuals and groups that specifically target us with many different malevolent intentions so we need to constantly remind ourselves to be aware of our surroundings, not matter how brightly the sun shines.

I don’t watch the news nor wish to indulge in negative influences but I do think it pertinent to keep abreast of local happenings, good and bad. I’ve found one of the most comprehensive sources of information is a social media page called “Marbella se queja” (Marbella complains) which provides information of all sorts, almost in real-time. Nearly 70,000 people follow the MarbellaSeQueja2021 Instagram page so not only do we get to know the owner Diego’s personal opinions but also the updates he receives regarding lost and found animals, keys, documentation, ‘phones etc., as well as complaints about local installations, accidents, incidents and acts of delinquency; basically, everything that’s going on in the city, day and night.

I think it’s a shame when international residents don’t speak Spanish for the obvious reasons of missing out on the simple pleasures of chatting with the locals, learning to really understand and appreciate the traditions, culture and quirks but also our lack of information puts us at a disadvantage in many other aspects.

Anyway, again, not to burst the bubble on anyone’s holiday vibe, suffice to say that being aware of our surroundings, taking extra care in car parks, underground or supermarket areas, keeping our kids close to us at all times, being extra wary of the tourists that drive and cross the roads as if in oblivion, the motorbikes and cyclists that appear as if from nowhere as well as avoiding confrontation and never leaving your drink unattended at bars are just a few of the advisable measures to help ensure that we all have a fun and safe summer.

