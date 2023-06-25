Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz Regains World No1 Spot With Victory At Queens

By Chris King • 25 June 2023 • 17:35
Image of Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz in 2022.
Credit: Leonard Zhukovsky/Shutterstock.com
Carlos Alcaraz is once again the world’s No. 1 tennis star after beating Australia’s Álex de Miñaur in the Queen’s ATP 500 final.
The 20-year-old from Murcia recovered the top spot after an impressive straight-sets win this Sunday, June 25, taking both sets by a score of 6-4.
Raise it high, @carlosalcaraz 🏆#cinchChampionships pic.twitter.com/DkowsIJ8QS
— cinch Championships (@QueensTennis) June 25, 2023
“So many legends have won here and to see my name surrounded by so many great champions is amazing”, Alcaraz said in his post-match interview.
He added: “I started the tournament not very well, especially my movement on the grass, but it’s been an amazing week”.
"So many legends have won here and to see my name surronded by so many great champions is amazing"@carlosalcaraz 🤝 #cinchChampionships pic.twitter.com/jEo1Xuzt4R
— cinch Championships (@QueensTennis) June 25, 2023
De Minaur graciously accepted the loss in his interview after the match, commenting: “It’s been a great week, we were close but wasn’t able to get it done today”.
Congrats on an incredible week @alexdeminaur pic.twitter.com/C3CgbyBaCP
— cinch Championships (@QueensTennis) June 25, 2023
After losing to Novak Djokovic in the Frech Open final at Roland Garros, the young Spaniard dropped into second spot in the rankings.
As a result of today’s impressive win over the 24-year-old world No 18, Alcaraz will be the No. 1 seed when Wimbledon kicks off on July 3. Alcaraz will definitely be a major contender to take the Serb’s crown.
He has already racked up five titles this season and is looking like a real force to be reckoned with. This was only his third tournament on grass and his first victory on a grass court.
Lleyton Hewitt was the last Australian to win at London’s Queen’s Club, lifting the trophy in 2006. On his way to today’s final, he knocked out Britain’s former world No1, Andy Murray, in the first round.
Despite the scoreline, De Minaur’s pace and agility really placed Alcaraz under pressure and he had to be on top of his game to win this match.
Alcaraz pulled out the big shots just when they were needed. He broke the Australian’s serve in both sets and in the first set, produced a stunning ace that was measured at an incredible 137mph.
