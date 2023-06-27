By Aaron Hindhaugh • 27 June 2023 • 16:00

USA Tennis star Coco Gauff has been speaking about how she welcomes the relaxation of the ‘all-white’ rule at Wimbledon for the first time this year.

Wimbledon is seen as one of the most prestigious tennis events in the whole calendar with the sun usually beaming down on the luscious grass court which are looked after and preserved all year round for this monster tournament.

Some traditions are still welcomed at Wimbledon including the famous Strawberries & Cream as well as many people indulge in a glass of Pimms to watch the action at one of the numerous courts.

However, there are some more outdated ones which needed to be addressed and certainly were last year by tennis maverick Nicky Kyrgios when people questioned why he was wearing coloured trainers and a cap instead of the traditional white ones at Wimbledon.

Coco Gauff welcomes Wimbledon rule change

The organisers of Wimbledon appear to have taken note of this change, as well as for women players who may feel uncomfortable playing in all white if they are on their periods during the tournament, something that is extremely possible.

Gauff has been speaking about the decision heading into Wimbledon where she is expected to be one of the players to watch out for that could go very deep into the tournament.

She said: “I really support it a lot. It’s going to be a big relief. I was on my period last year during Wimbledon and it was very stressful. I mean, you have the period underwear and stuff to help you but it’s still in the back of your mind.”

Wimbledon looking to keep up with the times

It’s a significant step that has been taken by several Women’s clubs across the world, including Manchester City and the England national team who have ditched their traditional white shorts to ensure that players all feel as comfortable as possible and can perform as the top level athletes they are.

Gauff is one of the standout performers in the female tennis circuit right now despite being just 19 years old, she is coming off the back of a quarter-final appearance at the French Open and has already made a name for herself by reaching the French Open final last year as well as the quarter-finals of the US Open.