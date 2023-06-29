Nicole King – And This Week

By Nicole King • 29 June 2023 • 10:00

My RTV Marbella Colleagues

As a member of the Press one can become quite blasé about receiving so many invitations to the local events.

It is true that one can have too much of a good thing but one can also have too much of an average thing; not everything that glitters is gold. Far too often we are asked to attend presentations or a launch of a new business but not even given a glass of water until the lengthy speeches and presentations have concluded. Far too often there’s nowhere to sit or no shade or not enough nibbles for all those invited but what’s the worst for me, is when there is nowhere to park. Although I appreciate that from the outside it looks like we’re all galivanting in luxury, most of the happenings are not nearly as glamorous or as fun as the articles or social media posts would have us believe.

However, now and then we are lucky to be invited to some really worthwhile happenings.

The gala dinner for example to promote the “Tierra Viva” luxury villa development by Dar Global, inspired by Lamborghini, was truly five star. The food was sumptuous and abundant and we were served canapes during the speeches, followed by a full three course meal. We sat at beautifully set dining tables under the stars, right next to the most luxurious yachts in Puerto Banus. The entertainment was flown in just for the occasion and an after-dinner party was available too, for those who could stay up so late on “a school night”. I left straight after dinner but didn’t get home until 1am.

The Cesare Scariolo Foundation charity gala was very special, firstly because it was in support of the innovative “I am ready” initiative but also because we got to see real classical ballet, as well as a violin, piano and cello performances.

The Flamenco Thursday launch at Boho Club Marbella was more appealing than I had anticipated. I love this place and all the different ambiences where you can eat and relax but I feared that Flamenco might be a bit much after a long day. Au contraire my friends, their Andaluz patio was charming, with the gentle sound of the fountain and authentic essence of Spain: good food, music and culture. It was a very relaxed and romantic atmosphere with what I call “Flamenco light”, not too invasive or loud but equally as passionate and vibrant. Certainly something I’ll do again.

Also worth repeating is my visit to Tomodachi in La Campana. This Japanese-Peruvian fusion restaurant is celebrating its second year but I had never even heard of it until I received the invite. The owner, Banti Gurung, is surprisingly young for his wealth of experience, having worked for many years in the Nobu restaurants worldwide. He has come back to Marbella to make his mark with his own personal interpretation of this increasingly popular Nikkei cuisine. The food was truly delicious so I can also honestly recommend that too.