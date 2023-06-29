Shock As Pop Legend Madonna Rushed To Hospital Close
Puzzle Solutions Edition 1982

By Marcos • 29 June 2023 • 10:10

WORD SPIRAL

1 Rota; 2 Arab; 3 Bury; 4 Yolk; 5 Kick; 6 King; 7 Glow; 8 Will; 9 Loaf; 10 Flab; 11 Beat; 12 Tend; 13 Drag; 14 Gold; 15 Dash; 16 Hill. WALLABY

QUICK QUIZ

1 Insects; 2 Omega; 3 Kenny Everett; 4 Germany; 5 St George, St Andrew and St Patrick; 6 Innsbruck; 7 California; 8 Olivetti; 9 Elvis Presley; 10 Robert Redford.

CRYPTIC

Across: 1 Tots; 3 Cataract; 8 Laud; 9 Foursome; 11 Outward bound; 13 Eleven; 14 Stroke; 17 Chimney sweep; 20 Absentee; 21 Pawn; 22 Everyone; 23 Free.
Down: 1 Talk over; 2 Trustee; 4 Avoids; 5 Air hostess; 6 Adorn; 7 Tree; 10 Paper money; 12 Response; 15 Open air; 16 Demean; 18 Haste; 19 Race.

QUICK

Across: 5 Both; 7 Diminutive; 8 Thus; 10 Bark; 12 Our; 13 Cherub; 16 Owner; 18 Gun; 20 Reno; 21 Scut; 22 Zoo; 24 Navel; 25 Medley; 26 Elf; 27 Dabs; 29 Gulp; 33 Exhaustion; 34 Cent.
Down: 1 Pip; 2 Diva; 3 Duck; 4 Die; 5 Bet; 6 Thumb; 9 Worry; 10 Bronze; 11 Leg; 13 Crony; 14 Ruse; 15 Uncles; 17 Wood; 19 Staff; 23 Ole; 25 Mauve; 27 Dour; 28 Butt; 30 Pet; 31 Shy; 32 Sob.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Website, 5 Pipes, 8 Otoño, 9 Teclado, 10 Egoísta, 11 Agent, 12 Avispa, 14 Beggar, 17 Tejon, 19 Hombres, 22 Ven aqui, 23 Ronco, 24 Above, 25 Kittens.
Down: 1 Whole, 2 Brócoli, 3 Irons, 4 Entrar, 5 Package, 6 Peaje, 7 Shorter, 12 Autovía, 13 Penique, 15 Gerente, 16 Shrink, 18 Junio, 20 Merit, 21 Shoes.

NONAGRAM

agar, alga, gala, gall, gnat, gran, gray, raga, rang, tang, yang, algal, angry, argal, gayal, glary, gnarl, grant, gyral, lagan, rangy, tangy, gantry, gnarly, raglan, tangly, gallant, GALLANTRY.

SUDOKU

EASY

HARD

GOGEN

ALPHAMUDDLE

