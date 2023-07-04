Authorities Investigate Cocaine Found In White House

By John Ensor • 04 July 2023 • 15:15

President Biden outside The White house. Credit: Official White House Photo by Erin Scott.

Investigations are underway after a suspicious white powder was found at the official residence of the US president.

On the evening of Sunday, July 2, a suspicious substance was discovered inside the White House, according to The Washington Post, July 4.

Initial Test Confirmed Cocaine

The shocking find led to a brief evacuation, initial tests showed that the white power was indeed cocaine, prompting further investigations by the US Secret Service. A sample of the substance has been sent to a laboratory for further conclusive testing.

This was confirmed by a source close to the investigation and a report from a DC fire crew who were present at the scene. The fire department ascertained that the substance did not pose any danger.

Anthony Guglielmi, a spokesman for the Secret Service, also revealed that the substance is undergoing more rigorous testing to determine its exact nature. An investigation has been launched to try and find out how it entered the building in the first place.

White House Alert

The discovery on Sunday evening triggered a security alert which resulted in a brief evacuation of the executive mansion. Reportedly, President Biden was not in the White House at the time. Guglielmi later added that there was ‘an investigation into the cause and manner’ of how the substance entered the White House.

At this time it is unclear where exactly the substance was found, or indeed how it was packaged. However, Guglielmi said it was found by members of the Uniformed Division of the Secret Service while on their routine inspection of the premises.

A web site called Openmhz broadcasts live and archived radio transmissions from police and fire department radio across America. The following message was picked up at 8:49 pm, in which a firefighter with the D.C. department’s hazardous materials team reported: ‘We have a yellow bar saying cocaine hydrochloride.’

A spokesperson for the DC Fire and EMS Department, Vito Maggiolo, declined to give details but commented they ‘provided support to the U.S. Secret Service as they conducted an investigation.’