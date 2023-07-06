Mark Wright Commissions Local Designer

By Glenn Wickman • 06 July 2023 • 8:48

WHEN Mark Wright walked into the Knox Design Store in Son Bugadelles looking for an interior designer, it was not an accident.

“Justine Knox had been recommended to me and I really needed someone who could help me rescue my apartment in Calvia Beach,” he said.

Mark had recently bought a property but had been let down by the previous construction and design team who had left the place in a mess – and the pressure was on him to get it ready for family holidays this summer.

Mark, or Wrighty to his friends and fans, is a busy guy. Aside from making and presenting TV shows he is also a regular on Heart Radio and often travels between his home in the UK, for engagements in Europe and America.

“He’s actually quite typical of the type of people that are my clients,” explains Justine Knox. “They tend to own a holiday home in Mallorca and be occupied with their work and family lives, so they want me to design and create a place where they can relax without them necessarily even being on the island to oversee the work.”

Justine is a very established interior designer living and working in Mallorca, although her completed projects can also be found in the UK and even Seattle now. She is no stranger to working with well-known faces, counting comedian John Bishop and his wife Mel, and the late fashion designer Alexander McQueen amongst her clients.

Justine is the founder and co-owner of Knox Design which is a full-service interior design company with its own extensive shop in Son Bugadelles, which is in the process of being rebranded as the ‘Mallorca Design District’.

On their first meeting the two hit it off and agreed to work together to transform Mark’s two-bedroom sea view apartment in the Melia Hotel overlooking Nikki Beach.

“The biggest issue was the timeframe, we didn’t have long to complete the work as the hotel was due to open for the season and we had to be finished by then,” Justine explains.

The duo were on the same wavelength as Mark had previous experience of renovating properties in Britain, but there are definitely some things which are done very differently in Mallorca to back home.

“There are certain technical practices which are just fundamentally different here, but he didn’t need to concern himself with the details as my team and I collectively have decades worth of experience in renovation in Mallorca. Mark and I communicated mostly over WhatsApp messages which is quite normal. I like to keep all of my clients well informed about the stage of their property and everything that is going on.”

How did Mark react to the final reveal of the completed renovation and redesign?

“He absolutely loved it,” reveals Justine. “We definitely met the brief. I hope that he and Michelle and their family enjoy many happy holidays here.

“The overall effect was intended to give a ‘woww factor of course, I wanted to reflect the personalities of Mark and Michelle in the interior of their apartment, and I think I have achieved that.”

You can see for yourself in the photos taken by architectural photographer Oliver Neilson for Phoenix Media Mallorca and visit Justine’s Instagram @justineknox_designer and her website for more https://justineknox.com.