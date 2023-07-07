By Aaron Hindhaugh • 07 July 2023 • 12:00

image: Twitter@nordstrom_max

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton has claimed that he has five years of racing at the very top still left in him.

Hamilton and Mercedes partner George Russell will be hoping their planned big upgrades on the car will be enough to see them both finish on the podium at Silverstone this weekend and please the British crowd.

It’s expected that around 480,000 will attend Silverstone this week with the first practice session getting underway this afternoon as the driver prepares to race around at the home of racing in what is expected to be a very fierce and highly competitive race on Sunday.

There has been a lot of talk over the last few weeks and even months about Hamilton and his future having been tipped to join Ferrari not so long ago and then Toto Wolff claimed last month that a new deal would be signed in a matter of days.

Lewis Hamilton wants to race for five more years

However, people are still waiting for it to become official, although it seems like this weekend could be the perfect time for Hamilton and Mercedes to announce his long-term future in front of a giddy and pumped-up British crowd.

The seven-time world champion has found himself unusually further down the field during the last two seasons and has had to watch on as Red Bull and Max Verstappen storm ahead and look almost untouchable at the moment.

That’s not done anything to hamper Hamilton’s spirit though as he’s admitted pre-Silverstone weekend that he has at least five years still in the tank to give to the sport which has made him a global superstar.

A new contract could be announced imminently

He said: “Before the end of the season we’ll be already well into the contract. I still have 100 per cent faith in this team.

“I’m hoping to be here a lot longer,” Hamilton said in front of an excited F1 crowd. “I feel like I’ve got another five years in me at least, no?”

It will be a very strange grid when Hamilton decides to hang up his racing helmet and call time on what has been a fantastic career and has put him right up there as the greatest driver of all time having won the joint-most titles out of anyone else to have graced a Formula One circuit.