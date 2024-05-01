‘Sevillanas’ May fair in Torrevieja

By Eva Alvarez • Published: 01 May 2024 • 11:14

Torrevieja 'Sevillanas May Fair' with typical Andalusian costumes

From May 9 to 12, 2024, Torrevieja will celebrate its traditional May Fair at the ‘Parque de la Estacion’, paying homage to the Sevillanas Fair.

This change is due to ongoing construction in the port area where the event usually takes place.

Andalusian ambiance

The ‘Parque de la Estacion’ will host the fair in an Andalusian-style decorated setting, featuring seven thematic booths managed by local groups that are integral to the Torrevieja Sevillanas Fair. Among these booths are “No, ni na”, “Los Justitos”, “Entre Amig@s”, “La ultima y nos vamos”, “Las Lolas”, and the Casa de Andalucia “Rafael Alberti”, each offering a unique space to enjoy the Andalusian culture.

Evening entertainment

The fair’s program will include performances by prominent local dance academies, taking place every evening at 8 pm on a central stage. Additionally, music will fill the air, courtesy of a DJ who will set the festive mood in all the booths with lively musical selections.

Traditional illumination

On the other hand, the ‘Public Lighting Department’ will illuminate the tribute with traditional light arches. The venue will open on Thursday, May 9, at 7 pm with the inauguration of the May Fair Tribute and will close its doors on Sunday, May 12, in the afternoon.

Safety measures

The ‘Parque de la Estacion’ venue will have security guards, as well as volunteers from Civil Protection and the Local Police. Two ambulances will also be stationed permanently, with a drinking water point installed for the use of the booths. Additionally, waste collection and recycling efforts will be reinforced, along with cleaning operations inside the park.

Traffic management

Lastly, it’s worth noting that the Local Police have planned traffic diversions around the ‘Parque de la Estacion’ on Avenida de la Estacion (between Avda. Diego Ramirez and C/Greco) and Calle Greco (between Avda. Estacion and C/Portalicos) during those days.