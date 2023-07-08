Mallorca Is Better Than Britain

By Glenn Wickman • 08 July 2023 • 10:00

Tom Osman praises the “simple ingredients” of Mallorcan cuisine. Image by Ingehogenbijl/Shutterstock

IS Mallorca better than the UK to live?

Local British resident Tom Osman, who has lived on the island for the last year and-a-half with his wife and four children, seems to think so.

Osman tweeted a list of 41 reasons why life on the Balearic island is better than back home, which was met with an avalanche of comments of all kinds.

Obviously, the sun and the beaches rank very highly on his list, but so do his praise of the regional public health service and the education offered at Mallorca schools.

Among the few negative points, the Twitter user mentions the high cost of renting or buying a house and the fact that any kind of official paperwork takes up to 10 times longer to sort out than in other parts of the world.

“Sunlight makes a great difference to our health”, “A great day can be as simple as going to the beach with a portable cooler and a towel”, “Children are happier when they are out in the fresh air” and “The closeness of the sea is good for the soul” are his main points referring to Mallorca’s most famous attractions.

“Eating well does not need to be complicated: simple ingredients well cooked”, “Processed food is out of control in the UK”, “Health standards are much higher in Spain” and “Obesity is less tolerated here” are Mr Osman’s references to Mallorcan cuisine and the general health of the population.

With regards to children and education, he states “Large families are appreciated and encouraged here”, “Children are the centre of the universe in Spain”, “Teachers hug, kiss and comfort children in school. It is ridiculous that this should not be allowed in the UK and other countries”, and “Learning languages at five years old is a game here”.

On the subject of language, the suddenly famous Twitter user states that “Trying to speak Spanish, even when you are an obvious beginner, is always well received”.