That’s My Spot!

By Glenn Wickman • 08 July 2023 • 10:10

Image by Calpe Town Hall

BEACH-GOERS who install parasols or deckchairs on Calpe’s beaches before 9.30am could be fined this summer.

The council has once again launched the yearly campaign reminding residents and visitors about the local beach regulations, which include penalties for taking up space on the sand with chairs, parasols or deckchairs before 9.30 to avoid getting in the way of the cleaning services.

The legislation states that any objects found in the way of the cleaning personnel before that time are liable to be removed and the owners fined.

In addition, any beach furniture left unattended for more than three hours throughout the day may also be removed by the Local Police or council staff and taken to the Municipal Deposit.

Calpe council has received numerous complaints over the last several summers regarding the reservation of spaces on the sand, with beach-goers turning up throughout the morning to find large stretches of beach occupied without the owners of the chairs and umbrellas being present.

Calpe Beaches councillor Pere Moll pointed out that “we want to guarantee the work of the beach cleaners, so we appeal to the civic-mindedness of users so that they do not occupy the beach without being present”.

In another development this week, residents and visitors to Calpe can breathe easy now that their summer holidays will not be disturbed by loud noises from construction work.

A new municipal ordinance came into effect on July 1 banning all noisy building work and use of heavy machinery in residential areas in August and establishing time limitations this month in order to reconcile construction activity with the right to rest.

In July all construction work likely to produce noise, whether public or private, must be carried out between 9am and 2pm and then again from 5pm to 8pm.

Exceptions shall be made for urgent works or those in the public interest, carried out for reasons of necessity or danger.

It will be completely prohibited between August 1 and 31 except smaller types of building or repair work that do not cause noise or disturbance to residents.