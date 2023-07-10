Hashish trafficking organisation dismantled

By Jo Pugh • 10 July 2023 • 13:53

The Guardia Civil seized multiple suitcases containing hashish. Credit: Guardia Civil

EIGHT people have been arrested after a drug trafficking operation was uncovered in Huelva.

The joint operation between the Guardia Civil and the customs section of the Treasury resulted in the seizure of 7.2 tonnes of hashish, 15 boats, 14 vehicles and other items used by the traffickers.

Investigations began at the end of 2022, when the joint forces began coordinated surveillance in the fight against drug trafficking on the Huelva coast, Andalucia. Operation Kronos II began last November when, after investigations, the forces became aware of the introduction of numerous drug caches along the coast of Huelva, especially in the towns of Ayamonte and Isla Cristina.

The modus operandi consisted of concealing bales of hashish in recreational boats, hiding them in a fake bottom. Once they reached land, the drugs were transported in all-terrain vehicles to a storage facility, where they were stored until being distributed to homes or underground holes near the coast.

Customs officers and the Guardia Civil established a series of coordinated operations in the area, intercepting five drug runs.

In total, 7.2 tonnes of hashish were seized. This figure includes two previous operations carried out in April and May, where a total of 2.6 tonnes were impounded. This led the investigators to locate those responsible for the activity, supposedly being members of a well-known family clan in the town of Ayamonte. After several months of investigation and analysis of information, and once the identification of the alleged members of the organisation were verified, the exploitation phase began.

In the early hours of June 27 2023, homes were raided and a total of eight arrests were made but information concerning the operation has only just been released. Among the seized objects were two guns, a BB gun, pistol, a taser, ten luxury watches, night vision equipment, video surveillance systems, frequency detectors, tracking beacons and €17,075 in cash. In addition, a total of 15 recreational boats and 14 vehicles were seized, of which three were stolen. These have since been returned to their rightful owners. Both investigations remain open, and further arrests are not ruled out.

Regarding the eight detainees, three are being held in prison and five have been released on bail.