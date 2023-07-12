Update: Manchester United Legend To Remain In Intensive Care

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 12 July 2023 • 12:30

Credit: EWN

Edwin van der Sar’s wife has confirmed that the ex-Manchetser United goalkeeper will remain in an intensive care unit following his admission a few days ago.

The former Dutch keeper spent six years at Old Trafford after he spent a period of time with fellow Premier League side Fulham and went on to win the Champions League and Premier League title with the Red Devils.

Upon his retirement from football, Van der Sar went into a role off the pitch with another one of his former clubs and somewhere much closer to home as he took up the role of chief executive at Ajax and was responsible for player sales such as Antony, Hakim Ziyech and Andre Onana.

Van der Sar left this role at the end of last season as he oversaw a poor campaign with Ajax which means they finished outside of the top two and won’t have Champions League football to look forward to next season.

After leaving his role, Van der Sar and his wife jetted off on holiday to Croatia where they were expecting to have a relaxing time and unwind after some exciting time in the footballing world, but the fate of the world had other ideas.

Van der Sar is now stable

The Dutchman was admitted to a hospital in Croatia after he suffered bleeding around his brain and was immediately placed into an intensive care unit, with Man United, Fulham and Ajax all sending messages of support to the ex-keeper.

Bleeding around the brain can be very serious for people and could turn out to be very serious in some cases, however, his wife – Annemarie van der Sar – has insisted that he is no longer in life-threatening danger.

It’s believed that he is now stable and able to communicate with his family who have been to visit him in intensive care, which is a huge step forward in him being able to make a full recovery.

Dutch keeper to remain in intensive care

His wife released a statement which read: “Edwin is still in the intensive care unit, but is stable. He is not in life-threatening danger.

“Every time we get to visit him, he’s communicative. We have to wait patiently to see how his situation will develop.”

It will have been a scary time for Van der Sar and his family having to see their loved one go into an intensive care unit to try and save his life, but it looks as though the nurses and doctors have done what they needed to and he will be able to make a recovery in the coming weeks.