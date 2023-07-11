Manchester United Leading The Race For World Cup Hero

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 11 July 2023 • 13:00

Image of Manchester United club crest. Credit: Tatohra/Shutterstock.com

TalkSPORT believes that Manchester United are now actively monitoring Sofyan Amrabat’s situation at Fiorentina.

Man United have already addressed their midfield department once this summer by bringing in England international Mason Mount for £55 million, but with talk of both Fred and Scott McTominay looking for an exit, this will need to be evaluated once again.

Fred has been tipped with a move to fellow Premier League side Fulham amid the midfielder having moved agents in recent days and then McTominay has long been linked with a move to top-four rivals Newcastle United, although their move for Sandro Tonali may now scupper that deal.

Erik ten Hag is looking to improve his squad this summer and ensure they can go one better than just a spot inside the top four and make a genuine push for the Premier League title after finishing 14 points behind Manchester City last season.

Man United tracking Amrabat

Therefore, bringing in someone of Amrabat’s ability and quality – which was on show for everyone to see in Qatar last winter – would certainly provide his midfield with a step up from last season’s options.

BREAKING: #MUFC are monitoring Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat. Amrabat starred for Morocco during their run to the World Cup semi-finals. – talkSPORT sources understand. 📻 LISTEN: https://t.co/VJgUHnqdM1 pic.twitter.com/DAbM8h4GZj — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) July 11, 2023

The Moroccan midfielder was a star for his country at the World Cup which saw them become the first African side to reach the semi-finals and Amrabat in particular came in for some high praise from the Spanish national team coach Luis Enrique following their victory against them on penalties.

This deal could be a very smart one for Man United as Amrabat is clearly a wanted man having been tracked heavily by both Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur in recent times, but the Red Devils could strike up a cut-price deal now that he’s entering into the final year of his contract.

Amrabat could improve Ten Hag’s midfield

Spurs were reportedly very close to signing Amrabat during Antonio Conte’s time at the North London club, but nothing ever materialised, likely down to a failure to agree on a transfer fee between the two clubs.

An international midfielder wanted by Premier League rivals with just one year left on his contract is exactly the sort of deal that Man United and the Glazers should be looking to make given their uncertain future off the pitch.