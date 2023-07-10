Newcastle United Now Closing In On 13-Goal Midfielder

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 10 July 2023 • 13:00

Newcastle sign first big name as England international arrives. image: wikimedia

Newcastle United are said to be closing in on a summer move for recently relegated Harvey Barnes this week.

The Magpies have already pulled off one of the coups of the summer by landing Italian international and AC Milan boyhood fan Sandro Tonali for a fee of around £55 million. Still, Eddie Howe isn’t slowing down his transfer push there.

This is because Newcastle are in advanced talks with Leicester City over a move for Barnes who is way too good to be playing in the second tier of English football given he managed to score 13 goals and register one assist last season.

While some may question this move for Newcastle given they already have a load of wingers such as Allan Saint-Maximin, Jacob Murphy, Miguel Almiron and Anthony Gordon, none of them compare to Barnes’ efficiency in the final third.

Newcastle closing in on Harvey Barnes

Over the last three seasons, Barnes has put up very impressive numbers in the final third having scored 28 goals and teed up his teammates 15 times (FBRef) showing he could be the reliable winger Howe has been searching for.

Earlier in the summer, Barnes was being linked with other clubs around the Premier League including West Ham, Liverpool and Aston Villa, but it was Tottenham Hotspur who reportedly lodged a joint bid for Barnes and now Spurs player, James Maddison.

Newcastle are planning to advance on Harvey Barnes deal next week. Talks are already underway but negotiations will continue in the next days to get it done. ⚪️⚫️ Barnes already accepted Newcastle as destination, deal depends on clubs and #NUFC outgoings. pic.twitter.com/5OqhXFD4pQ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 9, 2023

That was indeed rejected out of hand by the Foxes but it shows the talent he possesses if a club of Spurs stature were interested in the English winger, so if Newcastle can get him for the reported £30-35 million, fans should be delighted with that piece of business.

Howe keen to add strength in depth

Barnes would arrive with some form of European experience having played in the Europa League, Europa Conference League and Champions League for Leicester a few years ago, and adding strength in depth all over the pitch will be key for Newcastle and Howe this summer as they get ready for a jam-packed European campaign.

If Newcastle can pull this deal off and land both Barnes and Tonali for a combined total of less than £100 million then it will be seen as yet more shrewd business by PIF who have barely put a foot wrong in the transfer market since they took over at Newcastle.