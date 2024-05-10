Almuñecar: A premier retirement destination

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 10 May 2024 • 18:18
Spain's Coastal Retirement Hotspot.
Image: Shutterstock/ Luc V. de Zeeuw
ALMUÑECAR is in the spotlight once more as it is highlighted as one of the top towns in Spain to retire in. In fact, the top three towns were all in the Region of Andalucia with Benalmadena and Mijas in the top three along with Almuñecar.
Renowned for its tranquillity this Andalucian town offers retirees a perfect blend of natural beauty, historical charm, and a welcoming community along with essential services. With its 20 sun-kissed beaches and an enviable 340 days of sunshine annually, Almuñécar boasts a Mediterranean lifestyle that attracts international residents and tourists.
The town, originally founded by the Phoenicians, provides a variety of recreational activities, from swimming and scuba diving to golfing and paragliding. The Aqua Tropic Water Park and the Bonsai Garden Museum add to the appeal of this coastal town.
For retirees seeking a tranquil coastal lifestyle, Almuñécar offers an idyllic retreat. Its well-equipped public health centre, open round the clock, ensures peace of mind for residents. Moreover, Almuñécar’s thriving agricultural scene provides subtropical fruits, including avocados and mangos, enriching the local cuisine and economy.
As retirees increasingly seek new horizons and lifestyles post-career Spain is always a top choice. With the endorsement of the national press and online publications like International Living Almuñecar reinforces its position as a prime destination for those embracing the next chapter of life.
