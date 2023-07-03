By Aaron Hindhaugh • 03 July 2023 • 13:10

Newcastle United star Anthony Gordon has labelled new signing Sandro Tonali as ‘one of the best midfielders’ in the world.

The Magpies have been very slow operators in the transfer market this summer with some fans getting itchy feet over the lack of business being done ahead of their first season in the Champions League for 20 years.

Tonali will certainly be a huge upgrade for Newcastle on someone such as Sean Longstaff and he will also bring a lot of youthfulness and Champions League experience to a squad that has largely never played in the competition.

The deal has certainly been drawn out with a fee reportedly being agreed upon almost two weeks ago now with his involvement in the U21 European Champions playing a big part in such a delay on his announcement.

The midfielder was said to be on Tyneside last week for his media duties and get everything signed off, however, that doesn’t appear to have been the case, although a deal has now finally been sealed for an undisclosed fee.

Gordon full of praise for Tonali

For people that are unaware of Tonali and his ability both on and off the ball, they must just listen to Anthony Gordon speak so highly of someone who he has never played with in his career but is full of admiration for the Italian midfielder.

“I knew him from his early days at Brescia. I remember seeing some clips of him before he went to Milan,” said Gordon who is on international duty with the young Three Lions squad, and thriving in a centre-forward role.

Sandro Tonali vs Switzerland (25/6/23) (mainly just his tantalising set pieces)🔜⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/H4LV5sydjZ — willock fan (@swamoil) June 27, 2023

“He has excelled and is one of the top midfielders in the world. It shows the direction we are going in. I’m really looking forward to playing with him.”

The fact that Gordon is openly talking about Tonali and how he is looking forward to playing alongside the Italian international would suggest that he has immense talent and is someone that can adapt to Premier League football.

Exciting times with a lot of youthful signings

It was and still is seen as a major coup for Newcastle because other more established clubs in Europe were linked with Tonali such as Liverpool and also both of the Manchester sides who have been long-time admirers.

It’s not just Tonali who should be exciting Newcastle fans heading into the new season but the form that Gordon is showing for the England U21s is very impressive having scored two goals and got an assist, including the winning goal that sent his country into the semi-finals.