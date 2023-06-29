By Aaron Hindhaugh • 29 June 2023 • 12:30

Newcastle United are looking to trim their squad of fringe players this summer, with Javier Manquillo being told he can leave the club as a free agent.

Since PIF took control of Newcastle United they have been brilliant in the transfer market pulling off incredible deals for players such as Bruno Guimaraes, Kieran Trippier and soon-to-be Sandro Tonali.

This is not perhaps the way that many expected Newcastle to go about their business with some linking them to the likes of Gareth Bale, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, but the Magpies couldn’t have gone in a much more different direction signing young and hungry players ready to take the club to the next level.

However, one area that they must improve on if they wish to become more flexible in the transfer market and help ease Financial Fair Play issues and that is by selling on their current players at the right time and recouping a serious profit.

For example, Manchester City do this very well as last summer they managed to move on Romeo Lavia and Gavin Bazunu for a combined total of £24 million despite neither of them having ever made an appearance in the league under Pep Guardiola.

Newcastle to release Javier Manquillo

Whereas Newcastle have struggled in this area over the last 12-18 months with just Chris Wood, Jonjo Shelvey and Freddie Woodman being the ones that have moved on for any amount of money and the former was the only one that brought in a significant transfer fee.

Instead, Newcastle have released several players of their contractual duties on Tyneside just to get their wages off the books with the likes of Dwight Gayle, Ciaran Clark and Federico Fernandez all walking away for absolutely nothing.

PIF must start selling players on

That story looks to be repeating itself this summer with Spanish star and former Liverpool, Sunderland and Atletico Madrid defender Manquillo reportedly being told he is free to leave the club this summer and start looking for a new team.

The news was broken by Jacque Talbot – who frequently gets Newcastle transfer news correct – and he believes that Manquillo is desperate to go back home and play in La Liga, with his former manager Rafael Benitez reportedly keen on the full back at Celta Vigo.