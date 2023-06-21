Newcastle United Attempting To Sign £300K P/W midfield star

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 21 June 2023 • 13:40

Newcastle sign first big name as England international arrives. image: wikimedia

Newcastle United are reportedly lining up a sensational move for Ruben Neves who is just about to complete a move to Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal.

Neves will become one of the biggest signings since PIF took majority control of four top-level Saudi Arabian clubs, not because of his name and pedigree in the game but because of the transfer fee he’s demanded and also the fact he’s in the prime of his career.

The former Wolevs midfielder cost Al Hilal around £47 million, a record for any Saudi Arabain club in terms of a transfer fee and despite being adamant about a move to Barcelona, Neves has thrown way the Premier League and European football in search of a big pay packet, with the midfielder set to earn around £300,000 per week in the Middle East.

However, that may not be the end of Neves’ transfer story because Football Insider are reporting that Newcatsle – who are owned by PIF – are said to be trying to strike up a loan deal for the Portuguese midfielder.

Newcastle discussing a move for Neves

This is certainly a loophole that the Magpies and their owners could look to utilise in the future if they wish to essentially try before they buy on a player who is out in Saudi Arabia and see if they can fit into Eddie Howe’s side.

Rúben Neves to Al Hilal details 🔵🇵🇹🇸🇦 ◉ €55m fixed fee to Wolverhampton; ◉ Agreement with Barça collapsed; ◉ Contract signed until June 2026; ◉ Main part of medical tests done; ◉ Club statement expected this week. 👀 Koulibaly could join him soon. Confirmed. ✅🇸🇦 pic.twitter.com/8jEQSz68ts — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 19, 2023

Any such move would certainly be frowned upon and scrutinised by everyone in the Premier League and English football media as it would almost certainly be Newcastle’s owners just trying to get around Financial Fair Play rules.

It’s been reported that Neves’s loan deal with Newcastle could last as long as two years, which would last the majority of his entire contract that’s been signed out in Saudi Arabia and could also be a way for the midfielder to keep himself relevant within the European football sphere.

A loan could be likely with PIF’s connections

Eddie Howe is clearly looking to bolster the midfield department and get some top-quality reinforcements around Bruno Guimaraes as they’ve already been linked with Neves, James Maddison, Nico Barella and Andrea Tonali.

The latter and former appear to be the most prominent names on people’s lips around Tyneside with Maddison said to have already started house hunting in Newcatsle and Tonali is the subject of a bid in the region of £50 million.