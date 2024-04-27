Axarquia’s Pools: One pool for every three residents

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 27 Apr 2024 • 19:19

Diving into Debate Image: Shutterstock/ R.M. Nunes

AS the scorching summer looms a question mark still hangs over the pool predicament in the Axarquia region.

The Pool Predicament in Axarquia

With the somewhat replenished reservoirs, the Andalucian government decided community pools could be filled. However, private pools were excluded, leaving the decision in the hands of each local town. President Juanma Moreno emphasised that it’s up to them to decide what they want to do as long as they adhere to the 200 litres of water daily limit per person.

Axarquia’s Pool Density: A Closer Look

When discussing this issue the pool per capita data was revealed and the Axarquia region has been highlighted as a pool-dense region. On average Axarquia has one pool for every three residents and is the area in the province of Malaga with the most pools. The towns that ranked the highest in the Axarquia region were Arenas with one pool for every 2.7 residents, followed by Árchez and then Sedella.

This information only highlights the uncertainty surrounding pool usage in the middle of drought issues and water restrictions.

