Trending:

Axarquia’s Pools: One pool for every three residents

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 27 Apr 2024 • 19:19

Diving into Debate Image: Shutterstock/ R.M. Nunes

AS the scorching summer looms a question mark still hangs over the pool predicament in the Axarquia region.

The Pool Predicament in Axarquia

With the somewhat replenished reservoirs, the Andalucian government decided community pools could be filled. However, private pools were excluded, leaving the decision in the hands of each local town. President Juanma Moreno emphasised that it’s up to them to decide what they want to do as long as they adhere to the 200 litres of water daily limit per person.

Axarquia’s Pool Density: A Closer Look

When discussing this issue the pool per capita data was revealed and the Axarquia region has been highlighted as a pool-dense region. On average Axarquia has one pool for every three residents and is the area in the province of Malaga with the most pools. The towns that ranked the highest in the Axarquia region were Arenas with one pool for every 2.7 residents, followed by Árchez and then Sedella.

This information only highlights the uncertainty surrounding pool usage in the middle of drought issues and water restrictions.

For more Axarquia news click here

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Written by

Catherine McGeer

I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading