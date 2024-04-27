Axarquia’s Pools: One pool for every three residents

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 27 Apr 2024 • 19:19
Diving into Debate
Image: Shutterstock/ R.M. Nunes
AS the scorching summer looms a question mark still hangs over the pool predicament in the Axarquia region.
With the somewhat replenished reservoirs, the Andalucian government decided community pools could be filled. However, private pools were excluded, leaving the decision in the hands of each local town. President Juanma Moreno emphasised that it’s up to them to decide what they want to do as long as they adhere to the 200 litres of water daily limit per person.
When discussing this issue the pool per capita data was revealed and the Axarquia region has been highlighted as a pool-dense region. On average Axarquia has one pool for every three residents and is the area in the province of Malaga with the most pools. The towns that ranked the highest in the Axarquia region were Arenas with one pool for every 2.7 residents, followed by Árchez and then Sedella.
This information only highlights the uncertainty surrounding pool usage in the middle of drought issues and water restrictions.
For more Axarquia news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.