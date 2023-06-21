By Aaron Hindhaugh • 21 June 2023 • 9:25

Photo by Yuri Turkov at Shutterstock

Barcelona superstar Gavi has finally signed a new contract and been registered as a first-team player with La Liga, meaning he can officially play next year.

gavi did indeed sign a new contract back in September which includes this mammoth release clause, due to Barcelona’s financial issues off the pitch, a judge blocked this contract from being legally submitted.

This meant that top European clubs could have tried to snap up Gavi for a cut-price fee before his release clause came into play, but with no offers arriving Gavi was seemingly happy to sit and wait for this saga to run its course.

It naturally has now run its course with Fabrizio Romano confirming that the Gavi saga was officially over as La Liga had ratified the contract, ensuring that all financial aspects could be met by the Catalonian giants.

La Liga approve Gavi’s Barcelona contract

In other news unrelated to the contract, Romano revealed that Gavi would be wearing the number six shirt next season, which was once the number of his manager and Barcelona legend, Xavi so it’s certainly big boots to fill.

Gavi was indeed previously being linked with a move to Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp looks to overhaul his midfield, something that has been required for a few transfer windows now, although he will have to do this without the teenage sensation.

Pablo Gavi with the No.6 jersey pic.twitter.com/IG5Yj9eAL7 — Essel (@Esselguy) June 20, 2023

The Spanish international has already made 78 appearances for the Barcelona first team which is quite remarkable for someone that’s still only 28 and shows just how technically good he is with a football.

A sign of better financial times?

However, the fact that Barcelona are having to rely on someone so young and so often is quite worrying for how this amount of game time will impact Gavi as he gets older and his legs have a lot of minutes already in them.

Gavi and Barcelona being able to get this contract passed by La Liga and a judge appears to be a good sign about their finances and how they could slowly be starting to turn for the better and not be as daunting as many outside people believe them to be, otherwise, the contract wouldn’t be allowed.