Benidorm´s spectacular flashmob dance

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 27 Apr 2024 • 15:24
Dancing in the streets
Credit: Maor Attias, Pexels
Benidorm City will keep dancing on April 29 in celebration of International Dance Day.
The local Association of Dance Professionals is gathering 12 municipalities from the Valencian Community to commemorate Dance Day by transforming Benidorm into a stage.
The Department of Culture of the Benidorm City Council and the local schools have scheduled to hold a flashmob, created uniquely for this day. All visitors are welcome to join the spectacular event in the Plaza de SS.MM. the Kings of Spain in Benidorm at 6pm; no matter the skills.
12 Valencian municipalities will show their passion for dance, with visitors from Valencia, Ontinyent, Foios, Mutxamel, Tavernes de la Valldigna, L’Alfàs del Pi, Alcoi, Vall d’Uixó, Guardamar del Segura, San Vicente del Raspeig, Elx and Benidorm.
The schools participating are the Paqui Mora Dance School, the Pilar Segura Dance Academy, the María José Moya Dance Studio and the Lope de Vega Dance School.
Alongside the passionate dance performances, two manifestos will be read; one from the Valencian Community and one international, to emphasize the positive impact which dancing has on individuals and society as a whole.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.