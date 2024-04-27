Benidorm´s spectacular flashmob dance

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 27 Apr 2024 • 15:24

Dancing in the streets Credit: Maor Attias, Pexels

Benidorm City will keep dancing on April 29 in celebration of International Dance Day.

The local Association of Dance Professionals is gathering 12 municipalities from the Valencian Community to commemorate Dance Day by transforming Benidorm into a stage.

The Department of Culture of the Benidorm City Council and the local schools have scheduled to hold a flashmob, created uniquely for this day. All visitors are welcome to join the spectacular event in the Plaza de SS.MM. the Kings of Spain in Benidorm at 6pm; no matter the skills.

12 Valencian municipalities will show their passion for dance, with visitors from Valencia, Ontinyent, Foios, Mutxamel, Tavernes de la Valldigna, L’Alfàs del Pi, Alcoi, Vall d’Uixó, Guardamar del Segura, San Vicente del Raspeig, Elx and Benidorm.

The schools participating are the Paqui Mora Dance School, the Pilar Segura Dance Academy, the María José Moya Dance Studio and the Lope de Vega Dance School.

Alongside the passionate dance performances, two manifestos will be read; one from the Valencian Community and one international, to emphasize the positive impact which dancing has on individuals and society as a whole.