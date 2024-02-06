By Anna Ellis • Published: 06 Feb 2024 • 17:05

Gandia shines with pride: Mr. Gay of the Valencian Community set to illuminate the city. Image: Ayuntamiento de Gandia.

The Mayor of Gandia, José Manuel Prieto, along with Nano García, director of Mr Gay Spain, announced that Gandia will host the next Mr. Gay of the Valencian Community on May 25.

The event is not only a showcase for elegance and personality but also serves as a platform to address relevant social issues.

It promotes visibility and acceptance, contributing to the fight against discrimination and stigma faced by LGBTQ+ individuals.

The Mr. Gay Spain event has gained recognition and media impact, becoming a reference during Pride events in Madrid.

The selection process involves choosing ambassadors who will represent diverse stories and contribute to promoting camaraderie, freedom, and respect.

Nano Garcia expressed excitement about bringing the event to Gandia, highlighting the city’s attractions, including its wonderful beaches.

Mayor Prieto emphasised Gandia’s character as a city that values tolerance, respect for diversity, and support for all individuals who want to enjoy a welcoming environment.

He expressed hope that the gala would be a great success in terms of visitors and participation, showcasing the city’s hospitality and inviting people to discover its many attractions.