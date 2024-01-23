Madrid gears up for F1 Grand Prix from 2026

By John Ensor •
Madrid is set to host the Spanish Formula 1 Grand Prix starting in 2026, marking the sport’s return to the city after over four decades.
The agreement was finalised on Tuesday, January 23 at IFEMA Madrid, with key figures like F-1 CEO Stefano Domenicali, Community of Madrid President Isabel Diaz Ayuso, Madrid Mayor Jose Luis Martinez-Almeida, Madrid Chamber of Commerce President Angel Asensio, and IFEMA President Jose Vicente de los Mozos in attendance.
This decision brings the prestigious motorsport back to Madrid, with a commitment spanning from 2026 to 2035.
The proposed circuit, which is still pending final approval from the FIA, promises to be a unique addition to the F1 calendar.
Stretching over 5.474 km with 20 turns, it is designed to deliver a qualifying lap time of approximately 1 minute and 32 seconds.
The track will incorporate both existing and future roads of the Ifema Madrid site, as well as including a 1.5 km stretch of public roads.
The venue will be very close to the Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas airport and only 16 kilometres from the city centre.
the Madrid circuit will have facilities never before seen in F1, including a covered and heated paddock, together with transport connections that will be accessible for fans by car, bus, train and metro
The event, entirely funded by private companies, is expected to inject around €500 million into Madrid’s economy every year.
This substantial economic impact underlines the significance of hosting the Formula 1 Grand Prix in the Spanish capital.
Madrid’s entry into the Formula 1 calendar is not just a return of high-octane motorsport to the city, but also a promising economic opportunity, showcasing innovative circuit designs and strong private sector support.
As the engines start to rev in anticipation, the world watches to see how Madrid will transform into a new hub for Formula 1 excitement.
