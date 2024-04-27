AI secures the lives of the vulnerable

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 27 Apr 2024 • 14:57
Ill and alone at home
Credit: Tima Miroshnichenko, Pexels
Thirty users have already joined Benidorm´s life-changing, non-invasive telecare project, ensuring safety for the vulnerable with AI.
The worldwide project, promoted by Benidorm City Council and developed by the IoTsens (Internet Service Provider) and Moments & Events companies, is entering a new phase since its launch in Benidorm. The city’s mayor, Toni Perez highlighted the benefits of the project, stating: “We put technology at the service of people.”
This development allows to obtain and process data on electricity and water consumption from the project´s users, establishing patterns and becoming aware of anomalies in the habits of the elderly and the vulnerable.
With this method, as the mayor of Innovation explained: “the alarms that the system will launch to Social Welfare, users and family members will be issued in the event of an interruption, which may suggest a health problem or may affect the operation of a medical device or any other type of monitored device, such as a respirator or dialysis equipment.”
The development will be complete at the end of June. Since its launch, the project gained thirty users and as Vicente Porcar from Moments & Events shared, collected “the data of 73 homes of anonymized users to whom the City Council provides some type of service are also being monitored.”
Toni Perez expressed his enthusiasm for the innovation and emphasized the council’s goals: “to give social use to digitalization to serve the most vulnerable people ‘quickly and effectively.”
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
